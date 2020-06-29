Over 110 Shot in 9 Days in Mayor De Blasio’s New York City

More than 110 people have been shot over the course of nine days in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

1010WINS reports that the victims were wounded or killed in 83 different shootings that occurred “over a nine-day period ending Saturday.”

The NYPD noted that the violence brings NYC to 503 shootings for the year, with 605 shooting victims.

On June 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported that NYC witnessed 11 shooting victims in under 12 hours. The shootings occurred between 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, and 5 a.m. Sunday, June 28.

The New York Post reported that the victims were shot in eight separate shooting incidents scattered over “Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan.”

On June 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported that shootings surged in NYC after the plainclothes anti-crime unit was disbanded.

A law enforcement source told the New York Post, “This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone.”

The source added, “All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other.”

