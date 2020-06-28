11 Shot in Under 12 Hours in Democrat-Controlled NYC

Eleven people were shot in Democrat-controlled New York City between 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

The New York Post reported that the victims were shot in eight separate shooting incidents which scattered over “Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens and Manhattan.”

The violence means there have been 59 shootings since Monday, and those resulted in a total of “81 people shot.”

Breitbart News reported on June 23 that NYC shootings surged 358 percent over what they were a year ago. NBC 4 pointed to data which showed there were 55 shootings June 14-20, 2020, compared to 12 for the same week in 2019.

At least 20 people were shot, seven fatally, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago over a 24-hour period that began around 4 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, Breitbart News reported.

The Chicago shooting deaths including a one-year-old boy who was shot dead while riding with his mother.

