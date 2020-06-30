Mississippi Gov. Defends Armed Couple: ‘Totally Within Their Rights’

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) spoke up for the armed couple who stood outside their home to keep protesters away by saying they were “totally within their rights.”

Reeves used a Facebook post to say:

The media is swarming to attack a couple in Missouri for brandishing firearms while telling protestors to leave their property. It’s become a huge national story. Maybe this group had peaceful intent, but the country has seen a ton of violence. The group entered their gate and marched up to their front door. I think these homeowners were totally within their rights (although they might want to work on trigger discipline).

Reeves added, “Private property still exists in this country and the 2nd Amendment is not for hunting—it’s for self defense.”

Breitbart News reported that Mark McCloskey and his wife grabbed guns and stood in front of their home as hundreds of protesters moved through their neighborhood.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

The New York Post reported McCloskey and his wife are now under investigation.

St. Louis Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner said, “I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns.”

Garner added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.