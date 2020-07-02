Harvard Grad Says She Lost Job over TikTok Stabbing Threat Video

A Harvard University graduate was reportedly fired from her job recently because she threatened to stab anyone who told her “All Lives Matter” in a video she posted on the China-owned social media platform TikTok.

“I know this is what Trump supporters wanted because standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Claira Janover said in a separate TikTok video on Wednesday.

“The job that I worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything,” she explained.

Janover’s LinkedIn page reportedly listed her as an “incoming government and public business service analyst” at the U.K.-based accounting firm Deloitte, according to the New York Post.

In the initial video, Janover said the next person who had “the sheer nerve, the sheer entitled caucasity, to say ‘All Lives Matter,’ I’ma stab you. I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too.’”

However, she responded to the backlash on Twitter by stating that she would not be silenced by people who did not understand analogies:

Despite the death, rape, expulsion, and firing threats I got today…I am so grateful for everyone who has stood by, supported, & defended me and #BlackLivesMattter. I will not be silenced, shamed, or threatened into silence by bigoted trump fans who don’t understand analogies — claira j (@clurajan) July 1, 2020

Later on Wednesday, Janover posted a second video blaming Trump supporters for taking her job away from her and claimed she received death and rape threats:

This girl needs professional help. pic.twitter.com/LeKQQ5JXuR — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818) July 2, 2020

“It was okay, but now it does affect my future. My future is entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life,” she said.

However, Janover also told her followers she was “too strong for any of you,” then added, “All lives matter, races, Trump supporters. It sucks but it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism.”

“And I’m not going to stop using my platform to advocate for it. I’m sorry Deloitte that you can’t see that. That you were cowardice [sic] enough to fight somebody who’s going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact,” she continued.

A GoFundMe page titled “The Claira Janover is Incredible Fund: Part II” was later created for the Harvard graduate.

The page read:

Right-wing trolls flooded Claira’s future employer with calls and are currently threatening her safety; she is now unemployed and at great financial and physical risk. If unable to support Claira financially, please consider writing to Twitter asking for the death threats to be taken down and to Deloitte condemning its decision to fire her.

As of Thursday, the page had reached $4,685 of its $4,000 goal.