Left Blasts Jared Kushner in Scathing Ad: #HeWentToJared

The left set its sights on Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner in a scathing new ad — describing him as “clueless,” “corrupt,” and “incompetent” — and promoted the political slam with the hashtag, “HeWentToJared.”

“Jared Kushner represents everything wrong with the Trump administration and is Exhibit ‘A’ why Trump needs to be voted out of office. Our country can’t survive with 4 more years of Kushner and Trump,” Meidas Touch, the political organization behind the ad, explained.

“When America needed leadership most, he went to Jared,” the organization asserted in the video, piggybacking on the phrase popularized by commercials for Jared jewelers. “We paid the price.”

Meidas Touch, which describes itself as “a next generation political organization, reimagining progressive ideals for the rapidly changing digital age,” explained the video further:

We would have hoped that Donald Trump, who lacked any leadership qualities for the office he holds, would have at the very least delegated tasks to experienced leaders. Instead, to compound his own personal failings, Trump has elevated and relied on his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior advisor and placed Kushner in charge of some of the most sensitives policy decisions for our nation. Jared Kushner not only has no qualifications for any position in the White House, but he could not even pass qualifications necessary for a security clearance (but then again, neither could Trump have). The organizations responsible for our national security have found Jared Kushner unfit to even receive security clearances, yet Trump has placed Kushner in charge of many areas involving foreign policy.

The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times on Twitter alone, drawing a slew of critics.

📺 NEW VIDEO When America needed leadership most, he went to Jared. We paid the price.#HeWentToJared pic.twitter.com/Nrx38n0Cl7 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 2, 2020

🔥KUSH🔥 New #coronavirus cases are soaring, millions of Americans are out of work, and there is NO PLAN. Instead of putting seasoned professionals in charge, @realDonaldTrump installed the clueless Jared Kushner. VOTE. HIM. OUT.#HeWentToJaredpic.twitter.com/RpSiYVlUMP — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) July 2, 2020

Jared Kushner belongs in prison. He should be forced to share a cell with Biden’s opponent. #HeWentToJared pic.twitter.com/eoQXlg9Sne — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 2, 2020

Ooooh, boy, Jared and Ivanka aren't going to like @MeidasTouch's newest video. 😄😄😄 Please don't RT the HT #HeWentToJared. It would make @realDonaldTrump so angry he might head back down into the bunker. pic.twitter.com/MkaUXd2LpP — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 2, 2020

Yup. #hewenttojared

It is July. And our country is not exactly rocking, is it Jared?

So how much of that is on you? https://t.co/BrPVd5DPad — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 2, 2020

A store mannequin holding a magic 8 ball would've been a more effective advisor.#HeWentToJared https://t.co/l7biaDDocY — Kimberly Graham For Iowa (@KimberlyforIowa) July 2, 2020

#HeWentToJared and the rest of us went to…@MeidasTouch, @ProjectLincoln, and @ReallyAmerican1 Follow the tagged accounts above and let's bring about some desperately needed change. https://t.co/eOlGRAQazB — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) July 2, 2020

This seems like an appropriate time to ask, again, why does Jared Kushner still have a security clearance?#HeWentToJared https://t.co/ccg9xO8qH0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 2, 2020

Fuck…him. No, seriously. Fuck him. Fuck his smarmy face…fuck his arrogance…fuck his nepotism…fuck his whiny nasally-grating voice…fuck his massive failures. Fuck #JaredKushner. No, really. Fuck him… pic.twitter.com/Nk0E0q02e3 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 2, 2020

Folks: if you really want to make Jared Kushner shit his pants retweet and reply to this tweet using #HeWentToJared. He’s trending number four in the United States and it’s because he has been exposed again. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 2, 2020

Jared Kushner's only qualification for his job at the White House is that he is married to Donald Trump's biggest crush. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 1, 2020

The ad follows years of Kushner attempting to make inroads with his father-in-law’s fiercest critics — an attempt that has, seemingly, failed.

Conservatives have remained particularly wary of Kushner, many of whom believe he has stood in the way of President Trump’s full MAGA agenda.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, who has the highest-rated program in all of cable news, blasted Kushner’s purported influence on the president during a fiery monologue last month,

“But Trump’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency, have been subverted at every level by Kushner: on immigration, on foreign policy, and especially on law enforcement,” Carlson said.

“He [Trump] often derides Kushner as a liberal,” he added. “Kushner is.”

While there have been rumors of a growing rift between Kushner and the Commander-in-Chief, the Trump administration has widely dismissed the speculation.

“Numerous anonymous sources have attempted to provide separation between Jared and the president,” a senior White House official told Axios, adding that such efforts “have failed for the last three and a half years.”