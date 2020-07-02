Poll: 7-in-10 ‘Angry’ About ‘State of the Country’

More than 70 percent of Americans are “angry” about the “state of the country,” according to a Pew Research national survey released this week.

Angry voters usually go to the polls, and the survey found that 78 percent of Democrats are “angry” about the state of the nation compared to 63 percent of Republicans.

That could explain why 67 percent of those surveyed who said they are voting for former Vice President Joe Biden “say their choice is more of a vote against” President Donald Trump compared to 33 percent who “say it is more of a vote for Biden.”

The survey also found “only minor demographic differences in reported emotional reactions about the state of the country.”

For instance “two-thirds or more across all age groups” were “angry about the station of the nation.” In addition, the poll found that “identical shares of white and Black adults say they feel angry (72 percent each), while roughly as many Hispanic adults (67 percent)” are “angry” as well.

The national survey was “conducted June 16-22 among 4,708 adults, including 3,577 registered voters,” and its margin of error is +/-1.8 percentage points.