Protesters Block Road Leading to Mount Rushmore Independence Day Celebration with Disabled Vehicles

Hannah Bleau

Protesters have reportedly blocked the main road leading to Friday night’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore with disabled vehicles, lining up vans and standing in the road holding signs reading, “You Are On Stolen Land” and “Sacred Sites Over National Monuments. Give It Back.”

Photos and videos show demonstrators blocking the road,  Highway 16A, with vans, some of which had flattened — and physically removed — tires:

https://mobile.twitter.com/dailycaller/status/1279186186922332161

According to the Argus Leader, authorities declared the protest an unlawful assembly around 4:30 p.m. MT:

“Police are demanding protesters vacate the premises or they will be arrested. At 5:15 p.m. MT, at least one person had been arrested, but the road was still blocked,” the newspaper reported.

The National Guard is reportedly on the scene:

This story is developing.

