Robbery Suspect Shot Dead by Convenience Store Bystander

An armed bystander shot a robbery suspect dead in the parking lot of a Scottsdale, Arizona, convenience store early Friday morning.

12 News reports the robbery suspect, 38-year-old Robert Blackwater, entered a Circle K on Indian School and 82nd Street and allegedly shot at the clerk, who fled the store unharmed.

During the alleged robbery a customer, 35-year-old Joseph Toki, walked into the store and was allegedly shot and killed by Blackwater.

Blackwater then reportedly ran out of the store and shot at a bystander in the parking the lot. The bystander was armed and shot back, killing Blackwater.

Fox 10 reports Scottsdale Police believe Blackwater was tied to two other armed robberies, one in Mesa and another in Scottsdale.

Police apprehended a second robbery suspect on Saturday, 32-year-old Bryan Christopher Lee Washington. He is believed to have been waiting in a car for Blackwater outside the store, and police think he fled on foot once the parking lot shootout occurred.

