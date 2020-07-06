African Cardinal Blasts BLM for Betraying Black Community

A South African cardinal has denounced the hijacking of Black Lives Matter (BLM), which is now “committed to dismantling the very values, structure and institutions” central to a healthy society.

Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier, the archbishop of Durban, South Africa, tweeted this weekend that a brief study of the founding statement of Black Lives Matter “indicates the movement is being hijacked by the interests and parties committed to dismantling the very values, structure and institutions which have over the centuries undergird the best civilisations and cultures!”

In his critique, Napier has joined a growing group of Christian and black leaders who have denounced BLM for its renunciation of the nuclear family and total embrace of the LGBT agenda, including the banishment of “heteronormativity” and the espousal of “queer culture.”

In his assessment of BLM’s problems, the cardinal also touched on a key point for all those truly concerned with the value of black lives, namely, the abortion industry and its disproportionate attack on black lives.

“Another crucial test of the authenticity of the Black Lives Matter movement will be its stance vis a vis Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Industry!” the cardinal noted in a separate tweet Monday.

“The same test applies when assessing the sincerity of those who voice thunderous condemnation against Domestic Violence, (erroneously called “Gender based Violence) as opposed to the absolute silence concerning Violence inflicted upon Babies in their mother’s womb!” he added.

Napier has been a fearless critic of the abortion industry, calling the act of abortion “the hate crime of our era” and demanding an apology for the black genocide being carried out by Planned Parenthood and its allies.

“Is there any good reason, other than political correctness, why abortion is not defined as & declared immoral & illegal, as THE hate crime of our era?” tweeted the cardinal last February.

A 2018 report analyzed research using data from the latest year for which all the pertinent information is available (2009) and found that induced abortion was responsible for 1.152 million deaths, making it the number one cause of death in the U.S. at nearly twice the number of deaths from heart disease (599,413) and cancer (567,628).

Yet the abortion industry, and the eugenicist Planned Parenthood, has targeted blacks in particular for elimination in the womb.

Among white women in the United States, there are 138 abortions for every 1,000 live births; among blacks, there are 501 abortions for every 1,000 births. This means that blacks are aborted at 3.6 times the rate of whites, making the abortion industry the most lethal, racist institution in the United States.

It seems only logical that if “black lives” truly mattered to black leadership they would dismantle the establishment responsible for the deaths of its members and expend a little effort protecting the lives of unborn black children.

