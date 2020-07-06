An illegal alien arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl multiple times has since been released into the general public by Montgomery County, Maryland, officials.

Rene Ramos-Hernandez, a 56-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department after a 25-year-old woman accused him of raping her as a seven-year-old “at least ten times” between 2002 and 2003, according to ABC7 News’s Kevin Lewis.

The woman, in 2017, told police she had been raped as a child on multiple occasions by Ramos-Hernandez. In June, the illegal alien was finally arrested by police and charged with two counts of second-degree rape and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

At the time of his booking, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Ramos-Hernandez, asking that he be held in Montgomery County custody until he could be properly transferred to ICE agents.

Simultaneously, Montgomery County District Court Judge Zuberi Williams issued Ramos-Hernandez a $30,000 bail. Montgomery County officials called ICE just an hour before the illegal alien was expected to post bail.

ICE officials told Lewis they were unable to get to the jail in time for Ramos-Hernandez’s release due to the late notice. For that reason, Ramos-Hernandez posted bail and left the jail. He is currently at-large according to ICE and faces up to 70 years in prison.

The case comes more than six months after Montgomery County officials partially ended their broad sanctuary county status after a string of illegal aliens were charged with various sex crimes, including crimes against children.

Still, Montgomery County officials refuse to hold illegal aliens solely for the purpose of handing custody over to ICE agents. Likewise, Montgomery County bans ICE agents from entering county-owned facilities such as libraries and police stations.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.