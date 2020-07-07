Active Shooter Reported at 29 Palms Marine Corps Base

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
file/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

An active shooter alert was issued Tuesday morning at the 29 Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California.

Heavy.com reports that the “active shooter” alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. local time and ended at approximately 8 a.m.

The alert said, “SECURITY ALERT: ENTRANCE TO BASE AND HOSPITAL RESTRICTED DUE TO SECURITY ALERT. PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE UNTIL NOTIFIED.”

Also around 8 a.m., KESQ’s Angela Chen wrote, “A shooting suspect is now in custody at the Twentynine Palms Marine Base. A base spokesperson confirmed active shooter situation started around 6:30 this morning. Officials are speaking with the suspect now. No word on injuries or victims at this point.”

At 8:29 a.m. the U.S Marines posted that it “cannot confirm a suspect is in custody at this time.”

