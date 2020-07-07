An exclusive Restoration PAC ad obtained by Breitbart News brings Joe Biden’s (D) history of dishonesty and fabrication, particularly as it relates to his resumé, to the forefront. The ad is part of the PAC’s $2 million ad buy in Wisconsin — a crucial battleground state that President Trump seeks to secure again in November.

The ad, produced by Swift Boat Veterans for Truth ad maker Rick Reed, highlights several claims made by the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee regarding his resumé, all of which proved to be false.

The words “Joe Biden has never been president for some very good reasons” are displayed as the video brings viewers to then-Sen. Biden touting his resumé at a New Hampshire campaign event on April 3, 1987, during his first presidential run:

“I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect. I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my — in my class,” Biden told a man, identified as “Frank,” at the time.

“I was the outstanding student in the political science department at the end of my year. I graduated with three degrees,” he continued, telling the man that he would “be delighted to sit down and compare my IQ to yours if you’d like.”

All of those claims, as Restoration PAC highlights, proved to be false — something the New York Times even reported later that year.

Biden did not graduate in the top half of his class in law school, he was not named the outstanding student in his college political science department, he did not graduate with three degrees, nor did he go to law school on a full academic scholarship. Nonetheless, Biden claimed that his recollection was “inaccurate.” His lies were eventually forgotten following the eruption of his plagiarism scandal, leading to his departure in the race.

According to Restoration PAC, the ad was “highly effective in a recent wide-ranging focus group testing both Republican and Democratic TV ads,” giving it the potential to prove “devastating” for Biden.

“This devastating ad has all the qualities of a difference-maker — it’s the candidate in his own words, it’s new information to most voters, and it concerns an important issue (integrity),” said Restoration PAC founder and president Doug Truax.

The ad comes as establishment media outlets continue in their efforts to boost the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, who has largely avoided public appearances and used the coronavirus pandemic as a justification for his absence from the public eye. Despite that, Biden has managed to tout a swath of falsehoods throughout his current presidential run and continues to misrepresent his record, from his position on the Iraq War to his involvement with his son’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Notably, Biden has made waves several times this election cycle over tense exchanges with potential voters, once again challenging a man to an IQ test — as well as a pushup contest — and calling him a “damn liar” on the campaign trail last year.

The $1,995,134 ad buy will air in all media markets in Wisconsin beginning Thursday and run through July 21.

The latest Restoration PAC poll shows Trump trailing Biden in the Badger State by double digits. Trump secured an upset victory in the state in 2016, besting Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.