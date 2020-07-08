Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones (D), who has received hundreds of threats from members of his own party due to his public support of President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden is a “full-blooded bigot.”

Jones’ remarks were made in an op-ed he published through the Daily Caller, where he stated he would not be voting for the former vice president in November.

“Since that day in May when I announced I would support Donald Trump for president, my motives have been questioned, my integrity assailed, even my intelligence challenged. That’s okay,” Jones wrote. He went on to say:

Jones also referred to Democrats’ efforts to defund the police as “absurd,” highlighting his career as Chief Executive Officer of DeKalb County, Georgia, where he oversaw “one of the largest police departments in the state.” Speaking on the “Defund the Police” movement, Jones said it “will only lead to more pain and suffering in our most vulnerable communities.”

Jones stated:

I’ve had the experience of dealing with police shootings and comforting the families of victims. But at the same time, I’ve also had the experience of losing two black police officers. I’ve had to comfort their families in the middle of the night and console their young children. I know firsthand when others are running away from chaos, police officers are running into the fight to protect and serve.

Jones also highlighted Trump’s executive order on police reform and called out Biden’s term as vice president when the black unemployment rate “averaged a horrific 12.8 percent.”

“By comparison, more than double that number – 350,000 black Americans – were lifted out of poverty during just the first two years of the Trump administration,” Jones noted.

Jones continued his attack on Biden and said:

Even before that, where was Biden for 36 years in the United States Senate on this issue? I’ll tell you. He was too busy shouting, “my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle.” That racial jungle he was referring to includes black and brown Americans like me. Right now, President Trump is being defined as a racist by the media, when in reality Joe Biden is the full-blooded bigot. Don’t take my word for it, take then-Senator Joe Biden’s own words for it. “The truth is, every major crime bill since 1976 that’s come out of this Congress, every minor crime bill, has had the name of the Democratic senator from the State of Delaware: Joe Biden.” Now that Biden is running for president in a woke Democratic Party in 2020, he’s attempting to sweep his racist legacy under the rug. We can’t let him. Joe Biden is directly responsible for the mass incarceration policies of the 1980s and 1990s, which decimated the black community. Biden authored the 1994 crime bill which imposed mandatory minimum sentences, disproportionately putting hundreds of thousands of young black men in prison.

In concluding his remarks, Jones claimed that Biden “betrayed black Americans throughout his career” and said Trump had “spent his 3.5 years in office fighting to improve the lives of black Americans.”

“We cannot be tricked again,” Jones said. “Democrats like Biden will conveniently appear in our neighborhoods and pander to us from now until November. Why? Because they only care about black people during election years.”

“I am black and I am a Democrat. But ‘I ain’t’ voting for Joe Biden this November,” Jones added.