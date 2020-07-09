White House Reporter Who Attended Briefings This Week Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A reporter who recently attended White House press briefings has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to White House Correspondents’ Association president Jonathan Karl.

Karl said in an email that the individual who tested positive for coronavirus attended briefings as recently as this week — on Monday and Wednesday.

“The individual attended briefings on Monday 7/6 and Wednesday 7/8 afternoons and wore a mask the entire time they were on the White House complex,” Karl said, adding that the individual is not experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“The individual is asymptomatic. We are contacting those who the individual recalled being in closer contact,” Karl continued. “Other than the briefings, this person did not spend time working out of the White House and was only in briefing room itself, not elsewhere in our workspace.”

According to the New York Post, the White House is “offering free tests to reporters who were in proximity to the person.”

This is far from the first case of an individual in close proximity to Trump administration officials contracting the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for the virus in May. Most recently, Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior adviser to the Trump campaign and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the virus prior to the July 3 Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore. Those within her group, including Donald Trump Jr., have tested negative for the virus.

Guilfoyle, who was not experiencing any symptoms, is reportedly on the mend: