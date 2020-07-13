Michigan Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce Gretchen Whitmer Mask Mandate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order on Friday stating businesses “must” deny service to patrons not wearing a mask, and now a number of sheriffs are refusing to enforce the edict.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott says his department won’t be enforcing Gov. Whitmer’s new mask mandate.

The executive order, which states business “must” deny service to patrons who aren’t wearing a mask, comes with a $500 misdemeanor.

Abbott told Fox 17 he believes the order is “very bland,” and that it would be “very hard to enforce.”

He said his department will respond if a business complains, but that the individual will need to be prosecuted by the Michigan State Police or the Attorney General’s Office.

The Arenac County Sheriff told residents to tattle directly to Whitmer’s office about neighbors not wearing masks.

“Our deputies often run call to call most of their shift,” Arenac County Sheriff James Mosciski said, according to ABC 12.

“Any spare time is reserved for follow up and traffic enforcement, which is badly needed with the (M-65) bridge and U.S. 23 bridge being out.”

Gratiot County Sheriff Michael A. Morris said his department would not be ticketing alleged violators.

“If someone does not want to wear a mask in public and someone else files a formal complaint against that person, then that complaint would be referred to the Gratiot County Prosecutor’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office,” Morris said, NBC 25 reported.

The Sandusky Police Department, located in Sanilac County, said it, too, would not be enforcing the edict.

“For local law enforcement, this has become a very confusing issue as to what’s enforceable and what is not enforceable,” the agency said in a statement ABC 12.

Several law enforcement agencies said businesses could make a trespassing complaint on a naked-faced patron, and then the police would intervene.

Meanwhile, Whitmer’s spokeswoman lashed out at those who do not enforce the governor’s orders.

“Law enforcement officers who ignore the law put the lives of those they are sworn to protect at risk,” Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

“Face coverings are a simple, effective way to reduce the spread of this deadly disease.”

