Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for a possible infection, court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said in a statement.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg is “resting comfortably” following treatment at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The justice is said to have experienced fever and chills and later had a bile duct stent cleaned. She’s expected to remain hospitalized for a “few days.”

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” stated Arberg. “She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

