Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Possible Infection

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives to deliver remarks at the Georgetown Law Center on September 12, 2019, in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg spoke to over 300 attendees about the Supreme Court's previous term. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)
Tom Brenner/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for a possible infection, court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said in a statement.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg is “resting comfortably” following treatment at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. The justice is said to have experienced fever and chills and later had a bile duct stent cleaned. She’s expected to remain hospitalized for a “few days.”

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” stated Arberg. “She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

