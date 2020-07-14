Trump: ‘Terrible Decision’ for L.A. School District to Go Online-Only in Fall

Appearing Tuesday on CBS News, President Donald Trump condemned the Los Angeles Unified School District’s plan to hold online-only classes in the fall due to concerns stemming from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “terrible decision.”

Pres. Trump says that the LA school district’s plan to begin the fall remotely is a “mistake.” Asked what he would tell parents & teachers who feel unsafe going back: “You should find yourself a new person whoever is in charge of that decision because it’s a terrible decision.” pic.twitter.com/nYF1O1bM94 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 14, 2020

