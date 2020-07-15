President Donald Trump on Wednesday ridiculed the radical left’s failed attempt to fuel a damaging boycott on Goya Foods.

“Goya Foods is doing GREAT,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!”

.@GoyaFoods is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Goya CEO Robert Unanue appeared Thursday in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump for his leadership, prompting the left to call for a boycott of the popular Hispanic food brand.

In response, Republicans and Trump supporters rose up to show their support by purchasing large quantities of Goya food products and posting images of their support on social media.

Other supporters of the president organized food drives with Goya foods to donate to local food banks. One Goya food drive organized by a man in Virginia raised over $160,000 in just a few days.

Even the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump posted an image of herself holding a can of beans on Twitter.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Unanue stood by his comments, noting on Fox News that he would not apologize despite the boycott, which he described as a “suppression of speech.”

He reminded critics that he also attended an event in the Obama White House after he was invited.

“So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable,” Unanue said.