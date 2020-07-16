Derrick Van Orden, a Navy SEAL and Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, outraised Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) by more than double during 2020’s second quarter.

Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL and a small business owner, hopes to unseat Kind during the 2020 congressional elections. Van Orden raised more than $500,000 in the second quarter, which is more than twice what Kind raised during the same period.

Van Orden’s campaign wrote in a press release on Thursday that with fundraising more than Van Orden, “Derrick is strongly positioned to unseat Kind in November.”

Van Orden said in a press release on Thursday that Kind has only been representing special interests, while he would provide “real leadership” in Washington, DC. He said: I’m proud to represent the voices of so many people here in our Wisconsin 3rd District who have made it clear they want real leadership now. Ron Kind has been serving himself and special interests for decades and he has forgotten about the very people he is supposed to be representing. His time has passed. It is time for us to take back our District and our Country. Kind represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election but that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans need to retake a net 17 seats to regain the House majority. Breitbart News reported this week that other Republican congressional candidates, such as Matt Mowers and Jim Bognet, have also experienced surges in fundraising. Matt Mowers, a former Donald Trump official, hopes to unseat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. Jim Bognet, another Donald Trump administration official, plans to take out Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) in Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District.

