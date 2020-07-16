Ortiz: Biden’s Climate Plan Is a Disaster for American Workers

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in FoxBusiness that Joe Biden’s clean energy plan amounts to a series of unrealistic policy proposals that will cripple economic growth by imposing unnecessary regulatory barriers, underscoring the importance of reelecting President Trump:

Instead of fixing climate change, Biden’s policies expand an already bloated government bureaucracy and make it difficult for businesses to create new jobs and offer innovative products. While presented as being about climate change, Biden’s ideas are a progressive effort to take over the economy. . . .

Some of the more extreme elements in Biden’s plan include a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the creation of a civilian climate corps and plans to spend trillions retrofitting cars and buildings to be energy efficient.

These proposals would kill energy jobs by choking the fossil fuel energy to death with red tape.

Read the rest of the article here.