Donald Trump Tells NRA’s 5 Million Members He Will Protect Guns, Police

President Trump used a tweet Friday to express his gratitude to the NRA’s five million members for endorsing him in the upcoming presidential election, and pledged to protect guns and police.

The NRA announced their endorsement of Trump on July 16:

"On behalf of America’s 5 million NRA members, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) is proud to endorse your reelection as president of the United States of America." Read more here: https://t.co/YjBaiSea0E — NRA (@NRA) July 16, 2020

Trump responded on July 17 by tweeting, “THANK YOU to the 5 million members of the NRA for once again entrusting me with your FULL & COMPLETE ENDORSEMENT! As long as I am President, I will ALWAYS protect our Great Second Amendment, and never let the Radical Left take away your Rights, your Guns, or your Police”:

THANK YOU to the 5 million members of the @NRA for once again entrusting me with your FULL & COMPLETE ENDORSEMENT! As long as I am President, I will ALWAYS protect our Great Second Amendment, and never let the Radical Left take away your Rights, your Guns, or your Police! @NRAPVF https://t.co/8ZhChqxgBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2020

The NRA endorsed Trump at their May 2016 convention during his initial presidential run. Breitbart News reported that Trump ascended the podium at that convention to assure Americans that he understands our rights come from God, rather than government.

He said, “The people of his hall have never taken our freedom for granted, ever, and you’ve never stopped fighting for our constitution.” He then talked of NRA members’ commitment to fight for “our sacred rights, given to us by God.”

