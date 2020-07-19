A Kentucky couple has been placed on house arrest and made to wear ankle monitors after the wife tested positive for coronavirus and refused to sign papers that stated she would self-quarantine, according to multiple reports.

As a precaution before traveling to visit her parents in Michigan, Elizabeth Linscott said she was tested for the coronavirus. Linscott tested positive for the virus but exhibited no symptoms.

“My grandparents wanted to see me, too,” Linscott told Michigan’s WILX. “So, just to make sure if I tested negative, that they would be OK, that everything would be fine.”

According to Linscott, the Hardin County Health Department requested that she sign paperwork agreeing to call the health department whenever she decided to leave her house. Linscott said she refused to sign the papers because of the wording, however, she had no problems with self-quarantine, according to WILX.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” Linscott told WILX.

After she refused to sign the paperwork, Linscott received a text message informing her that the situation would be turned over to law enforcement officials, according to KABC-TV. Later that week, Linscott’s husband, Isaiah, was met by law enforcement officers at their front door.

“I open up the door, and there’s like eight different people, five different cars, and I’m like, ‘what the heck’s going on?’ This guy’s in a suit with a mask. It’s the health department guy, and they have three papers for us. For me, her and my daughter,” Isaiah Linscott said.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something. We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Elizabeth Linscott said.

According to the Kentucky couple, they were placed in ankle bracelets that send alerts to officials if they get further than 200 feet from their home. Linscott also said she did not refuse to self-quarantine, but “that’s exactly what the director of the public health department told the judge.”

“I’m like, ‘that’s not the case at all. I never said that,” Linscott added. The couple now has plans to hire an attorney to handle the legal side of things in the matter.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.