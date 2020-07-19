Fifty people have been shot and at least six killed Friday through Sunday morning this weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reported 37 had been shot, six fatally, between Friday evening and 9 p.m. local time Saturday night.

By Sunday morning the Chicago Sun-Times reported the number of shooting victims rose to 50.

The first homicide of the weekend occurred Friday night at 9:52 p.m. when a man burst through an apartment door “in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue” and opened fire, killing a 60-year-old man.

The latest homicide occurred Sunday morning at 2:55 a.m., when a 20-year-old was shot “in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road.” He was “dropped off” at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago has witnessed a massive surge in gun violence year, and on July 16, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Lightfoot responded to mayhem by pushing more gun control.

She did not mention that the cumulative impact of county ordinances and state laws means Chicago already has gun owner licensing, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, Firearms Restraining Orders, and de facto universal background checks.

