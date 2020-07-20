The St. Louis, Missouri, couple who held guns in their hands in hopes of preventing protesters from damaging their property are now facing felony charges.

Fox News reported that Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner told the Associated Press that Mark and Patricia McCloskey will face felony charge for “unlawful use of a weapon” and also a misdemeanor charge for fourth degree assault.

On June 28, a video was posted to Twitter showing the McCloskeys holding firearms to protect their home:

WATCH: A St. Louis, Missouri, couple used an AR-15 and a pistol to defend their home Sunday as protesters marched through their neighborhood. https://t.co/ftsoZRObmH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2020

On June 30, Breitbart News reported an investigation had been opened against the couple.

The New York Post quoted Gardner saying, “I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns.”

Gardner added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

On July 11, Breitbart News reported that the rifle in the June 28 video was seized from the McCloskey’s home as police executed a search warrant.

More recently, the Hill reported that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson believed the McCloskeys simply “did what they legally should do.”

He added, “A mob does not have the right to charge your property. They had every right to protect themselves.”

Parson used a July 18 tweet to say, “We will not allow law-abiding citizens to be targeted for exercising their constitutional rights.”

