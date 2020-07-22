Watch Live: President Trump Remarks on Combating Crime in America’s Major Cities

President Donald Trump on Wednesday will speak about combating violent crime in America’s major cities on Wednesday.

The president has defended his recent decision to send federal law officials to major cities to help quell riots, crime, and violence despite heavy criticism from local Democrat officials.

“Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats. All run by very liberal Democrats. All run really by [the] radical left,” Trump said on Monday, referring to the ongoing violence. “We can’t let this happen in the cities.”