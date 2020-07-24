Adults in Portland appeared to have toddlers hold anti-cop signs and repeat “fuck the police” for a bystander recording the moment, as the city continues to descend into chaos on a nightly basis.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who has firsthand experience with violent Antifa rioters in Portland, shared a video on social media showing a group of adults walking with toddlers, who were holding anti-cop signs reading “Fuck the Police” and “Eff Trump’s Goons.”

“Show them your sign. Say, ‘Fuck the Police,’” an adult in the background told the children, who innocently repeated the phrase:

Toddlers and very young children are marched outside the Portland federal courthouse. They carry signs and say, “F— the police” on cue from the adults. One toddler does the black power fist. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Xr4ubMrKZs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

"Protesters" in Portland coaching their small children to say "f*ck the police" and makes them carry signs with that & other very classy slogans 😳 pic.twitter.com/tyLlvPP8mg — Brittany (@Brittany3l) July 23, 2020

These parents should be ashamed of themselves. https://t.co/KbeI3w0JkN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 23, 2020

Portland saw another night of violence on Thursday evening after a crowd of over 1,000 gathered outside of the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), several protesters set fires within the fence that surrounds the courthouse and breached the area, prompting a response from federal law enforcement.

“As Federal Police Officers dispersed the group they were hit with large projectiles, various incendiaries, and flashed with lasers,” the PPB stated:

By 1 a.m., a couple hundred people returned to the fence protecting the Federal Courthouse. These people continued to set fires, cut and breech the fence, and launch commercial grade fireworks towards the Federal Courthouse. The Federal Police Officers once again exited the Federal Court house and dispersed the crowd.

While Portland police did not engage with the demonstrators directly, they declared a riot shortly before 2 a.m.:

The activity outside of the Federal Courthouse has been deemed an unlawful assembly. Disperse to the north and/or west. Disperse immediately. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest or citation, or riot control agents, including tear gas and/or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 24, 2020

Federal Officers deploying tear gas and flashbangs on crowd #Portland 'Unlawful Assembly' has been declared pic.twitter.com/M8Z4iEggAZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 24, 2020

However, “many people stayed in the area and continued to light fires, and destruct federal courthouse property,” according to PPB:

More war-like scenes in downtown Portland as rioters clash with federal law enforcement outside the federal courthouse. They are using leaf blowers to blow tear gas away so they can more quickly regroup. Video by @RichieMcGinniss. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/ots8UNtY3j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Federal officers push back at rioters in Portland after they lit several fires, launched fireworks at the courthouse, threw projectiles at officers, climbed the barricade, and show high powered lasers in the eyes of officers pic.twitter.com/PRj1b37DEN — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 24, 2020

More context for those who will try to say I’m lying about what happened as they always do when my footage doesn’t agree with their narrative pic.twitter.com/4UpbPZVki8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 24, 2020

Federal law enforcement vs rioters outside the Portland federal courthouse. They came out after rioters launched fireworks at the building and set fires all around the inside of the barrier. #PortlandRiots #antifa Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/BjnH36xvcr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Peaceful protesters break into courthouse to expand the fire Despite the use of pepper bullets the agitators are not phased They do this while yelling “George Floyd” pic.twitter.com/y6rru5cdlA — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 24, 2020

Feds put out fire. But right as they left rioters started a new one that’s even bigger than this one How is this the Feds instigating violence? It all seems to be well planned and the MSM is in on it Where’s this footage on the major networks daily? You know why pic.twitter.com/00ePPVtiCH — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 24, 2020

Rioters go inside the barrier protecting the Portland federal courthouse and fan the flames of the fire they started. #PortlandRiots. Video by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/o5QCN8nXWx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

PPB, which has been barred by the Portland City Council from cooperating with federal law enforcement, did not engage with the crowd nor make any arrests.

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty recently made waves after telling Marie Claire that she believes officers are “starting the fires themselves” to justify “attacking community members.”