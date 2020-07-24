Donald Trump Praises Elon Musk for Building Tesla Plant in Texas

President Donald Trump on Friday praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for announcing plans to build a Tesla electric auto plant in Texas.

“Great job by Elon Musk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Musk announced Wednesday that construction of the Tesla “Gigafactory” was already underway in Texas after the city of Austin granted him tens of millions in tax breaks.

Trump said Musk “kept his word” about the Texas plant, suggesting at one point the president spoke with him about manufacturing more cars in the United States.

“Texas and Tesla are big winners,” Trump said. “MADE IN THE USA!”

Tesla also has a production line at a plant in China, where it now produces it’s Long Range Model 3 vehicle.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also celebrated Musk’s decision.