Police Officers Association of Michigan Endorses Donald Trump

The Police Officers Association of Michigan on Thursday endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election.

“Unlike most elections where political opponents share many opinions and goals, this presidential election presents two very different candidates,” President James Tignanelli wrote in a letter announcing the endorsement of President Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden.

The endorsement noted Trump restored the sharing of surplus military equipment for police officers, promised to veto a bill removing qualified immunity for police officers, and opposed defunding or “re-imaging” police departments.

The department praised Trump for his support for law enforcement throughout his presidency.

“He supports the police while the previous administration preferred to insult them or to find them guilty without due process,” the endorsement read.

The Trump campaign celebrated the support in a statement.

“Joe Biden has caved in to the ‘Defund the Police’ movement and has turned his back on the Thin Blue Line – and police officers have noticed,” Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

“As Democrats in cities across the nation allow their communities to burn and let violence erupt against local law enforcement, President Trump defends and stands with our heroes as they preserve and protect our neighborhoods.”