Donald Trump Golfs with Quarterback Legend Brett Favre

President Donald Trump on Saturday golfed with former Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, the White House confirmed.

The White House released a photo of the famous quarterback and the president, at his Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The president is spending the weekend at his club and attending a fundraiser for the Trump-supporting America First Action Super PAC.

After the game, President Trump said his administration was “closely monitoring” two hurricanes that threatened the United States.

“Listen to your emergency management officials to protect your family and property,” he wrote.