Man Shot in NYC While Attending Memorial for Slain Teens

A 22-year-old man was shot Monday while attending a memorial for two teens who were shot dead over the weekend in Brooklyn.

Fox News reports that the memorial shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. leaving the man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison posted a video of the Sunday shooting that took the lives of the two teens. The video shows the shooting suspect’s car driving by and shots can be heard:

Yesterday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., an unknown male opened fire while hanging out of the sunroof of a late model Honda CRV at George Walker Jr. Park. The perpetrator struck three people, killing two innocent teenagers playing basketball. pic.twitter.com/ewcgr42BdG — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 27, 2020

The shooting left 16-year-old Kleimer Mendez and 18-year-old Antonio Villa dead. Mendez died at the scene after being shot in the head; Villa died at the hospital a short time later.

Another teen was also shot in the drive-by incident, but he is expected to survive.

Breitbart News reported over 30 people were shot over the weekend in New York City, and ten of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds. Seven people died from being shot on Sunday alone; those seven included Mendez and Villa.

