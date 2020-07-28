Vice President Mike Pence endorsed former Navy Seal and Wisconsin third district Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden on Monday.

Pence wrote:

@derrickvanorden is a war hero, retired Navy Seal, American farmer, & the right choice for #WI03 ! With his immense real-life experience, he will fight for the people of the Badger State! Make sure to get out and vote for Derrick Van Orden for Congress on August 11th!

.@derrickvanorden is a war hero, retired Navy Seal, American farmer, & the right choice for #WI03! With his immense real-life experience, he will fight for the people of the Badger State! Make sure to get out and vote for Derrick Van Orden for Congress on August 11th! 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 28, 2020

Van Orden hopes to take out Democrat Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) during the 2020 congressional elections. Republicans only need to retake a net 17 congressional seats to regain the House majority.

Last week Rasmussen shifted its rating for the Wisconsin third district in favor of Van Orden over Kind.

Rasmussen wrote:

Republicans appear to have a real challenger this time, veteran Derrick Van Orden (R), who raised a surprising amount in the second quarter (about $550,000). Kind still has a huge cash-on-hand edge, and if Biden carries Wisconsin, he likely will do better in WI-3 than Clinton did (and may flip it from Trump). But a Trump rally and a real challenge from Van Orden could mean more work for Kind…

The Republican also outraised Kind during the second quarter of 2020 by more than double, raising more than $500,000.

Van Orden said in a press release in July:

I’m proud to represent the voices of so many people here in our Wisconsin 3rd District who have made it clear they want real leadership now. Ron Kind has been serving himself and special interests for decades and he has forgotten about the very people he is supposed to be representing.

“His time has passed. It is time for us to take back our District and our Country,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.