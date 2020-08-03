Donald Trump Challenges Nevada Mail-in Voting Stunt: ‘See You in Court!’

President Donald Trump on Monday challenged the State of Nevada for moving to enact mail-in voting, threatening a lawsuit.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

State Democrats held an emergency legislative session on Sunday, passing a bill that would mail every registered voter a mail-in ballot and even allow other individuals to fill out and deliver ballots for the elderly and disabled.

The proposed legislation also bypasses the state’s top election official Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ability to control the election, giving power to the governor after declaring a state of emergency.

The bill rushing through dramatic voting changes in the state is expected to be signed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat. It comes in the wake of weeks of controversy over the issue of mail-in voting.

