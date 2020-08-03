Figures from the FBI show July 2020 was the seventh consecutive month of record firearm background checks.

FBI data shows there were 3,639,224 checks in July, setting a record for the most background checks ever for the month of July.

The previous record was July 2016, in which 2,197,169 background checks were conducted.

On July 1, 2020, Breitbart News reported every month–January 2020 through June 2020–set a record for its respective period.

In other words, January 2020 witnessed more background checks than any January on record, February 2020 than any February on record, March 2020 than any March, and so forth. Now that consecutive run of months includes July 2020 as well.

The record for the all-time high for background checks in any single month was set in June 2020, when the FBI conducted 3,931,607 background checks.

Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting examined the background check numbers and estimated 2,387,524 guns were sold in June 2020 alone. That represents an sales increase of 145.3 percent over June 2019.

