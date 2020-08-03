Teachers in the Huron Valley School District are using the official email system to organize for Democrat candidates, a potential violation of state law.

Nicholas Peruski, vice president of the Huron Valley Education Association — the teachers’ union — sent an email to teachers expressly supporting two candidates.

In one instance, Peruski urged teachers to vote for a particular township candidate. In another, Peruski attempted to recruit volunteers for a phone bank for a state representative candidate, Denise Forrest.

Peruski promised “door prizes” as an incentive to participate.

The full email can be read below:

The union leader’s email was a potential violation of Michigan Campaign Finance Law.

Michigan law firm Miller Canfield has issued guidelines to school districts about appropriate use of public resources during an election.

“The use of any school district facilities, including emails, phones, or social media accounts, by a campaign committee for the purpose of contacting voters or promoting a yes vote is prohibited,” one point in the “Don’t” section read.

“Unions and associations may not use school district resources (including mailboxes) to communicate with their members about election campaign matters,” said another.

Kimberly Root, executive director of School Safety, Communications & Strategic Initiatives, told Breitbart News Peruski’s email violated the district’s technology use policy and corrective action was being taken. Peruski did not respond to a request for comment.

“Sadly, I’m not surprised,” incumbent state Rep. Matt Maddock (R-Milford) told Breitbart News.

“Unfortunately some schools and teachers have become very biased against Republicans. It’s showing in the classrooms and evidently now outside the classroom. Abusing tax dollars during this crisis makes it even worse,” he said.

“I hope more people will speak up when they see something wrong like this.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.