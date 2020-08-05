President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Wednesday released a new ad against former Vice President Joe Biden which featured him hiding in his basement.

“Deep in the heart of Delaware, Joe Biden sits in his basement alone, hiding, diminished, refusing to answer questions about the crazy far-left ideas that he has adopted,” the narrator says in the video.

The ad notes that Biden endorsed the idea of a massive tax hike, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and policies that would outsource jobs to foreign countries.

“Biden has no answers and after five decades of failure, he never will,” the narrator concludes.