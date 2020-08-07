Joe Biden’s campaign doubled down on the candidate going on offense against a reporter after he asked if Biden has submitted to a cognitive assessment.

Axios reported an unnamed Biden campaign official said in response, “It was a preposterous question deserving of a response that showed the absurdity of it all.”

Earlier in the day, Biden made an appearance with the National Association of Black Journalists, and Errol Barnett asked if the presumptive Democrat nominee has undergone a mental exam.

WATCH: @CBSNews Correspondent @ErrolBarnett asked presumed Democratic nominee @JoeBiden if he’s taken a cognitive test. “No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” — Biden pic.twitter.com/oJs0D0wW30 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 5, 2020

“No, I haven’t taken a test! Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man!” Biden lashed out.



Biden then challenged Barnett, “That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

Barnett didn’t take Biden’s bait and instead asked Biden to respond to President Trump touting his results from a cognitive assessment.

Biden accused the reporter of trying to “goad” him, before saying, “I’m so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president — or stand with the president — in debates,” he insisted (emphasis added).

“I am very willing to let the American people judge my physical, mental fil–my physical as well as my mental fil–fitness,” he concluded.

Former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson previously aired concerns about Biden’s apparent mental state.

“I’m not comfortable with him being my president,” Jackson told The Kyle Olson Show in July.

“I think he’s got some cognitive issues,” he continued, before adding that he was not diagnosing the former vice president and has not examined him.

“But as a concerned American who also happens to be a physician, I’m just going to say it’s concerning to me that he sometimes is not able to complete a sentence, not really know where he’s at or what he’s doing and we’ve seen that countless times now,” Jackson said.

After saying some age “more gracefully” than others, he said, “If he was going to be president someday, that window seems to have closed in my mind.”

Jackson predicted Biden would not attend debates with Trump, but Jill Biden told Fox News on Tuesday he will be there.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full episodes at iHeartRADIO. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.