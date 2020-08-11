Sean Parnell, the Pennsylvania Republican 17th Congressional District candidate, released an ad on Tuesday slamming Rep. Conor Lamb’s spokesman and brother, Coleman Lamb, for retweeting another user who called on Parnell to “burn in hell and die.”

“My opponent’s campaign said I should burn in Hell and die. And that’s actually a quote,” Parnell said in the ad, titled “Burn.” “The fact is, I’ve already been to Hell, combat in Afghanistan. I’m used to the Taliban wishing for my death. But a fellow American?”

“We need leaders who will bring us together, not pick childish fights,” Parnell said. He added that Lamb is “part of the problem.”

Controversy arose in July when Coleman Lamb retweeted someone who urged for Parnell’s death. Coleman Lamb wrote, “Can add @SeanParnellUSA here.”

Totally unhinged behavior from @ConorLambPA’s little brother & campaign manager: wishing Lamb’s opponent and decorated Army combat veteran @SeanParnellUSA dies and burns in hell. #PA17 pic.twitter.com/eUXDd8lRM5 — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) July 18, 2020

Lamb’s campaign contended that the media misconstrued the tweet, even though it was “intemperate.” Abby Nassif-Murphy, Lamb’s campaign manager, said that the tweet was in response to “vile tweets” from Republicans who attacked the late Rep. John Lewis.

“It was intemperate and [Coleman] should’ve realized how it could be misconstrued,” Nassif-Murphy said. “We think everyone from the President on down to Conor’s brother should think more, tweet less, and be nicer to each other.”

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Michael McAdams said in July that Coleman Lamb’s tweet was “totally unhinged.”

“Totally unhinged behavior from @ConorLambPA’s little brother & campaign manager: wishing Lamb’s opponent and decorated Army combat veteran @SeanParnellUSA dies and burns in hell,” he wrote.

Lamb represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election but that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to regain a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

The race for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District remains contentious. The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, and the Crystal Ball all rate the battle for the seat as “lean Democratic.”