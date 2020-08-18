Members of the old guard Republican establishment who spoke at the 1996 Republican National Convention (RNC) for failed presidential nominee Bob Dole lined up to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden against President Trump at this year’s Democrat National Convention (DNC).

Before Dole was beaten by incumbent President Bill Clinton, garnering just 41 percent of the vote in the 1996 presidential election, Republicans like Colin Powell, then-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R-NJ), then-Rep. John Kasich (R-OH), and then-Rep. Susan Molinari (R-NY) spoke at the RNC convention.

Today, Powell, Whitman, Kasich, and Molinari are speaking at the DNC conventi0n to endorse Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) against Trump. Likewise, the DNC featured a montage of the late John McCain’s relationship with Biden. McCain also spoke at the 1996 RNC convention.

The handful of Republicans featured at the DNC convention were given considerably comparable speaking slots to the members of the Democrats’ progressive wing.

Powell, who oversaw the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan as President George W. Bush’s Secretary of State, spoke on the second night of the DNC after former Secretary of State John Kerry and before the McCain-Biden montage.

On the first evening of the convention, Kasich, Whitman, and Molinari — as well as tech CEO Meg Whitman — were given a special segment to explain why they, as Republicans, were endorsing and voting for Biden against Trump.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.