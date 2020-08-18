‘Lady Lady Lady Lady’ — Joe Biden Crashes Jill Biden’s DNC Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden stepped in at the conclusion of his wife’s, former Second Lady Jill Biden, convention speech on Tuesday night.

“I’m Jill Biden’s husband,” Biden said after embracing his wife and saying, “God love ya, how are you?”

Biden’s appearance after his wife’s convention speech was not unexpected, as typically the presidential nominee takes the stage to embrace their spouse. But Joe Biden took a few minutes to share his own thoughts.

Biden said that Jill Biden was the “love of his life” and the “strongest person I know.”

“She’s a backbone like a ramrod. She loves fiercely, cares deeply. Nothing stops her when she sets her mind at getting something right,” Biden said, speaking as he dangled a mask between his fingers.

Joe Biden urged everyone to think about their favorite teacher who gave them confidence.

“That’s the kind of first lady, lady, lady, lady this Jill Biden will be,” he said.

Jill Biden delivered her convention speech in an empty school classroom and talked about how she understood the pain and frustration of families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With Joe as president, these classrooms will ring out with laughter and possibility once again,” she said, referring to the future end of the pandemic if her husband was elected president.

She spoke about how she joined the Biden family after they lost their mother and their sister in a car accident and praised her husband’s character and decency as they became a family together.

“I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours: bring us together, and make us whole, carry us forward in our time of need, keep the promise of America for all of us,” she said.