Donald Trump Orders a Snapback of Sanctions on Iran

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he would order a “snapback” of sanctions on Iran that were previously suspended.

“It’s a snapback, not uncommon,” he said.

The president said he would order Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United States Security Council that he intended to restore the sanctions.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the United Nations Security Council allowed any of the major nations to demand that sanctions on Iran be reimposed. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif argues that America is not allowed to order a snapback, as they left the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

But the president said he would continue putting pressure on Iran to force them to stop funding terrorism and prevent them from getting a nuclear weapon.

“Mark it down. Mark it down,” he said. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council voted against the United States effort to extend an armed embargo on Iran, prompting Trump to move toward a snapback.

“The United States stands sickened — but not surprised — as the clear majority of council members gave the green light to Iran to buy and sell all manner of conventional weapons,” added U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said after the vote failed.