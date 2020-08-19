Melania Trump Plans Live Rose Garden Convention Speech

First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a live speech from the Rose Garden next week for the Republican party convention, according to reports.

The first lady’s speech will take place Tuesday night.

This will be the first time the first lady appears live in the newly revamped Rose Garden. For most of August, the Rose Garden has been under construction as part of her wish to complete a “comprehensive renovation” of the area.

“Protecting the historic integrity of the White House landscape is a considerable responsibility, and we will fulfill our duty as custodians of the public trust,” she wrote in a July statement.

Melania Trump’s decision to deliver the speech live marks a stark contrast between former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech, which was pre-taped about a week before the political convention.

President Donald Trump will also deliver his speech live from the White House, citing his preference for live events.

“You want to go to a snooze?” Trump asked supporters in Minneapolis on Monday about the first night of the Democrat national convention. “You know, when you hear a speech is taped, it’s like there’s nothing very exciting about it, right?”