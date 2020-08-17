President Donald Trump on Monday ridiculed former first lady Michelle Obama for pre-taping her speech to the Democrat national convention.

“These are all taped speeches. Michelle Obama, her speech was taped,” Trump marveled, previewing the opening night of speeches for the Democrat national convention on Monday night.

The president spoke about the convention on Monday at a campaign speech at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport ahead of the Democrat convention on Monday night.

The former first lady will deliver the closing speech on Monday night, in a pre-taped speech supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump indicated that taped speeches would only make the convention more boring.

“You want to go to a snooze?” Trump asked. “You know when you hear a speech is taped, it’s like there’s nothing very exciting about it, right?”

But he also noted that a taped speech could be practiced and re-taped until it was perfect.

“Why don’t they tell me that?” he asked, and joked, “I’ll tape my speech, next week … I’ll make sure it’s perfecto, every word will be perfect.”

He also poked Fox News for planning to air the Democrat speeches all week.

“Fox will broadcast them more than they broadcast us,” he said. “You know that.”