Former President Donald Trump vowed to “keep the radical left-wing gender ideology away” from children during a roundtable event in Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ll keep the radical left-wing gender ideology away from our youth,” Trump began, adding that he would “keep men out of women’s sports.”

Trump’s comments come in comparison to comments President Joe Biden has made about transgenderism.

Biden wrote in a post on X from March,that people who claim to be transgender “are made in the image of God” and added that they are “worthy of respect and dignity.”

The Biden administration released revised Title IX rules in April that go into effect on August 1, 2024. While the rules avoid using the word “transgender,” the rules can be interpreted as protecting transgender individuals.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

Throughout the document, the term “gender identity” is used to describe certain actions that the new rules will force all public schools – not just colleges, but all publicly funded schools – to obey or risk being sued and/or losing federal funding.

Under the revised rules, sexual discrimination is defined as being based on a person’s gender identity, along with sexual proclivities. The rules also say that schools can not separate students based on their sex, while not specifically stating that boys should be allowed into girls’ restrooms.