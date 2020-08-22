One in five voters say that a political convention has changed their vote, a survey from Rasmussen Reports, released on the final day of the Democratic National Convention, revealed.

Rasmussen asked 1,000 U.S. likely voters, “Have you ever changed the way you were going to vote after watching a national political convention?”

Only 19 percent said that a convention has changed the way they were planning to vote, with 74 percent indicating that conventions have had no bearing on their decision. The admission remained relatively consistent across party lines. Only 16 percent of Republicans said a convention had influenced them to change their vote, while 20 percent of Democrats and 20 percent of unaffiliated voters indicated the same.

According to the survey, 53 percent of respondents said they were likely to watch some of the Democratic National Convention. A slightly greater majority indicated that they will tune into next week’s Republican National Convention.

“Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 44% are likely to watch at least some of the Democratic convention; 52% are likely to tune into some of the GOP conclave,” Rasmussen reported.

Despite the on-paper unity theme, the Democrats’ convention was largely dominated by divisive racial justice talking points and negativity. Prominent progressives expressed disappointment as the convention kicked off, particularly over the lack of substance in terms of policy.

The Democrats’ convention experienced a major drop in ratings on the second night of the convention, drawing 6.13 million viewers on ABC, CBS, and NBC — a 48 percent drop from the second night of the DNC’s 2016 convention.

Additionally, Joe Biden’s speech reportedly attracted less viewers than Hillary Clinton’s 2016 convention speech.

The GOP convention kicks off Monday, August 24.