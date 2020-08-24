CLAIM: The Never Trump-fueled Lincoln Project claimed that President Donald Trump “relished in” a delegate at the Republican National Convention shouting “monkey” after the president named former President Barack Obama.

VERDICT: False. The delegate clearly says the word “spygate” and follows up by saying what sounds like “Creepy Joe.” Trump responds by saying, “Let’s be nice. Biden. This can only happen in North Carolina.”

The Lincoln Project deleted the video and the claim about Trump after several journalists and even left-leaning users corrected them on Twitter, but not before criticizing the Trump campaign for correcting them.