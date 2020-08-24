Fact Check: Lincoln Project Falsely Claims Trump Approved of Delegate Shouting ‘Monkey’ About Obama

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day RNC event is themed "Honoring the Great American Story." (Photo by Jessica Koscielniak - Pool/Getty …
Jessica Koscielniak - Pool/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

CLAIM: The Never Trump-fueled Lincoln Project claimed that President Donald Trump “relished in” a delegate at the Republican National Convention shouting “monkey” after the president named former President Barack Obama.

VERDICT: False. The delegate clearly says the word “spygate” and follows up by saying what sounds like “Creepy Joe.” Trump responds by saying, “Let’s be nice. Biden. This can only happen in North Carolina.”

The Lincoln Project deleted the video and the claim about Trump after several journalists and even left-leaning users corrected them on Twitter, but not before criticizing the Trump campaign for correcting them.

 

