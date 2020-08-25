Night Two Preview of Republican Convention: ‘Land of Opportunity’

The second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) will continue the celebration of America with the evening’s theme of “Land of Opportunity.”

“Tonight is the first lady’s night,” said Trump 2020 Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, noting that First Lady Melania Trump would be the keynote speaker.

He confirmed that the first lady’s remarks would take place live at the White House in the Rose Garden with the president and an audience of about 50 people seated for the event. Murtaugh specified that officials consulted with coronavirus advisors for each event and the campaign was following necessary precautions.

President Donald Trump will also be a part of the night’s programming.

“President Trump himself will have a significant role again tonight and he will appear more than once during the program,” Murtaugh said. He further noted Trump’s appearances were not necessarily the delivery of prepared remarks. The first night of the RNC convention featured two prerecorded videos of the president speaking with Americans at the White House.

The rest of the schedule will feature a wide array of Americans of different backgrounds — a dairy farmer, a lobster fisherman, a prison reform advocate, a metal business owner, pastors, and members of law enforcement.

“I think the main difference is that we’ve seen in just one night of the Republican convention is that Americans have heard a wide array of people from different walks of life, and their belief that President Trump’s policies improved their personal lives,” National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a star Republican recently elected is also scheduled to speak.

Other notable speakers include pro-life activist Abby Johnson and Nick Sandmann who attended Covington High School.

Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow will also make a speech about the economy and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to deliver an address from Jerusalem.

Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump will also make a rare public speech as will the president’s son Eric Trump.

Gidley pointed to the speaking list of the Democrat convention featuring an “unending list of Washington, DC insiders” and said that the Trump campaign was committed to getting a wide range of perspectives.

The officials said viewers could expect another night of compelling speeches.

“I would say, just from a personal point of view, I think there’s no question that our one night of programming is more entertainment and more informative all by itself than all four days of the Democrats,” Murtaugh said.