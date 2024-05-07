Report: Judge Aileen Cannon Suspends Key Deadline in Donald Trump Documents Case

Judge Aileen Cannon has suspended a key deadline in former President Donald Trump’s documents case, making it unlikely it will head to trial before the election, according to a report.

The Hill reported Tuesday that Cannon suspended the deadline after Trump’s attorneys argued that Special Counsel Jack Smith had failed to preserve critical evidence after Smith’s team disclosed Saturday that some allegedly classified records may not be in the order they were found in.

The deadline was for Trump co-defendant and valet Walt Nauta to lay out his plans for using the documents in his defense, according to the report.

The delay has cast further doubt on the chances any trial will start ahead of an election, according to the report, since settling how the documents are handled during the trial could take “months to resolve.”

Smith’s team had argued that the order of the documents did not matter.

