Tiffany Trump: Judge My Father on ‘Results and Not Rhetoric’

Tiffany Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, arguing that her father is a successful president despite the roar of opposition from the left and corporate media.

“I urge you to make your judgment based on results and not rhetoric,” Tiffany Trump said, pointing to Trump’s successes on issues such as criminal justice reform, expanding health care, and reducing the cost of prescription drugs as well as building a strong economy.

She said that Trump supporters believe in equality of opportunity, freedom of thought and expression, school choice, and freedom of religion.

“If you are hearing these things and thinking to yourself, ‘That is the kind of country I want to live in,’ Well, whether you realized it or not, you’re a Trump supporter,” she said, voicing the “uncensored truth” of the administration’s success.

She said that the Republican Party is focused on ideas, not identity, and the pursuit of the American dream.

“I implore you to see beyond the façade — the masks — that so many other politicians employ,” she said.

Corporate media, she said, is biased and focused on promoting anti-Trump narratives, and Big Tech companies are censoring Trump supporters.

“Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct,” she said. “This has fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us.”

She voiced her support for her father, praising him for his “unstoppable spirit”

“You see, Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father, it is what drives him to keep his promise of doing what is right for American citizens,” she said.