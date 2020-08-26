South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will paint President Donald Trump during her Republican National Convention (RNC) speech as a historical figure who will rise to the occasion and fight Democrats’ attempt to unravel America’s founding principles and restore order amidst unrest and rioting in Democrat-run cities, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Breitbart News obtained Noem’s RNC speech, which depicts the country as the first nation in history to be founded on the principles of equality and freedom.

Noem notes in her speech that James Madison, the founder of America’s Constitution, delegated limited powers to the federal government and left most powers to states so that the state governments closest to the people would govern their activities.

Noem fiercely defended federalism during the coronavirus pandemic by serving as one of the few governors to resist lockdowns altogether. In comparison to other states, especially Democrat-run states, South Dakota’s public health and economic status fares much better.

Noem, in an interview with Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, said her state is winning the war against the coronavirus without having to apply extreme lockdown measures. Further, she declined extra federal unemployment aid because South Dakota has had a high rate of job recovery due to the lack of coronavirus lockdowns.

During her speech, Noem notes that America has occasionally failed to live up to its founding principles. She said that Abraham Lincoln feared that a wild and passionate mob would destroy property, attack families, and endanger the lives of their fellow Americans.

Noem then charges that Democrat-led cities such as Seattle, Portland, New York City, and D.C. have become infested with anarchist mobs that loot, destroy, and kill. She said that nonviolent and hard-working Americans have to defend themselves in these anarchist cities while Democrats fail to crack down on the mobs.

In contrast to Democrats, Noem says Trump has uplifted people of all creeds and backgrounds because of his America First policies, which include protecting religious liberty and the Second Amendment.

Noem charges that in a similar manner when Lincoln saved the Union, Trump will rise to his historical moment and save the country’s founding principles and protect the forgotten men and women of the country.