Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) believes a brick thrown through his campaign office in Corning, New York, early Wednesday morning, was “politically motivated,” the lawmaker said.

WATCH LIVE: Representative Tom Reed is holding a press conference at his Corning campaign office after a brick was thrown through a window overnight.https://t.co/gpIUMh9YIS — News 8 WROC (@News_8) August 26, 2020

Fox News reports:

A brick was thrown into the glass window around 1:30 a.m in the city’s downtown business district, just blocks from Reed’s home. Glass shattered throughout the office but no one was working at the time. The window that was targeted was adorned with big campaign posters for Reed. […] The Corning Police Department responded to the scene and police are conducting a criminal investigation, Reed’s campaign said. A phone call to the department was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

“The brick hit right where my face was. So, it’s very clear to me that it was politically motivated out of hatred,” Reed told Fox News.

“We’re not used to this,” the New York Republican continued. “This isn’t us. We don’t resort to violence. The vast majority of the people of Corning, in the 23rd congressional district, are just good, honest, hardworking people. … So, this is something that’s different.”

“This extreme behavior is unacceptable,” he added. “Volunteers are usually sitting right by that window. I am thankful no one was here when this happened, and no one was hurt.”

Democrat Corning Mayor Bill Boland also condemned the incident during a Wednesday afternoon press conference with Reed.